Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

An FIR has been filed against Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. A deep dive into this unusual fad of using snake venom as a drug substitute in India's rave scene.

On Friday, YouTuber Elvish Yadav was trending on social media. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, it was for all the wrong reasons. After a raid at a rave party, Noida Police had filed an FIR against the content creator for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The police said that they had arrested five associates of Elvish and would apprehend him soon. While Elvish soon issued a statement calling the allegations fake, many were intrigued by the odd nature of the crime – using snake venom as a substitute for drugs. Surprisingly, this is a more common occurrence than one would assume.

How is snake venom used as a drug in India’s underground party scene?

The practice of using snake venom as a substitute for drugs and alcohol goes back several years in India. Many tribes and spirit healers have claimed to use it as a de-addiction tool for decades, maybe even centuries. A 2021 research by scientists from Department of Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha found that addiction such as snake venom can result from an attempt to counter the addiction of alcohol. They deduced it could be molded by “religious, cultural and spiritual beliefs of the society”. In time, it grew to be a fashion statement and a fad as well. A similar study by researchers from Department of Psychiatry, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh found several users taking snake venom “as a substitute or additional agent to get high”.

A police official from Noida tells DNA, “We had heard of snake venom being used as a narcotic in rave parties. A few such cases have been reported in Kerala and other parts of the country as well. This is a growing and disturbing trend.” However, there is very little research on the impact of this ‘drug’ on the human body.

What has Elvish Yadav been charged of?

Maneka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals complained to Noida Police that Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant. As per their complaint to the police, members of the organisation posed as customers to Elvish and asked him to organise a party in a Sector 51 banquet hall, following which they informed the police and forest departments.

“On the basis of a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist associated with People For Animals at Sector 49 police station, an FIR was registered against six people including YouTuber Elvish Yadav for having a party at a banquet hall in Sector 51 and providing snake venom for recreational purposes. Five people arrested have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath, while Elvish Yadav is absconding. Nine snakes have been recovered from the possession of the suspects as well. Further investigation is underway,” an official statement from Noida Police said.

All the suspects have been booked under Sections 9 (Prohibition of hunting), 39 (hunted animals to be government property) 48(A) (restriction on transportation of wildlife), 49 (prohibition of dealings in animal articles), 50 (empowers forest officer to arrest person involved in an offence against the Act), 51 (violation of chapter VA of Act will lead to imprisonment which may extend to seven years) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Elvish Yadav’s claim to fame

Elvish Yadav, meanwhile, posted a video on his Instagram, claiming innocence. He said that the charges against him are fake and without any basis. He also said that he is willing to cooperate with UP Police in the investigation. Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and reality TV star. He gained nationwide fame during his appearance on the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He eventually emerged as the winner of the season, beating Abhishek Malhan in the finale on August 14.