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Elvish Yadav claims Tejasswi Prakash, Aarush Bhola are targeting him in Playground 5: 'Mere ko sideline kar diya hai'

Elvish Yadav says Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola are 'ganging up' and sidelining him in Playground Season 5.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Elvish Yadav claims Tejasswi Prakash, Aarush Bhola are targeting him in Playground 5: 'Mere ko sideline kar diya hai'
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Elvish Yadav has accused fellow mentors Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola of "ganging up" against him in Playground Season 5. In a new vlog, Elvish said he is being sidelined on the show and that the two are teaming up against him during the game. The video has added to the ongoing rift between the mentors that has been in the news recently.

'Ye dono ne gang up kar liya hai'

Elvish was seen filming the Playground set in the vlog that was uploaded to his YouTube page. "Camera iske upar kyun hai?" Tejasswi said as he entered. Elvish responded that it was his own camera and said, "Ab main itna tolerate nahi kar sakta." Later, Elvish said of the game, "Ye dono ne (Aarush and Tejasswi) mere khilaaf gang up kar liya hai and we are struggling." He further stated, "Bhot jyada mere se dar rahe hain ye dono, but it's all right, apna aura hi aisa hai."

Elvish further claimed that the two mentors embezzled Rs 2 million from his team's bid. "I'm feeling mereko sideline kar diya hai and keh rahe ki akela akela khelo," he replied. "How can I play alone?" he continued. Teenagers do ek sath ho jayenge to mera to bura hoga. However, it's alright. Mereko ek aur mentor chahiye thi jiske sath main khel paun."

Also read: 'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty wanted divorce

Heated exchange with Tejasswi on set

This season, Elvish and Tejasswi's conflict has been a hot topic of conversation. Their most recent disagreement began when they were talking about team swaps. Tejasswi remarked, "Kon chahega apni team me se koi jaye." Elvish said to his competitors, "Main tumhara bhai hoon, main tumhe sikhaunga." "Main tumhari maa nahi jo tumhe sikhaungi" was Tejasswi's response to this, followed by "Han sikhao, ki dusron ka ghar ja ke ujado."

"Darna nahi, she is biased from the start," Elvish said to his colleagues. "Who the hell am I biased?" Tejasswi retorted. She said, "I don't give a f**k, in response to Elvish's warning regarding trolls following the episode. I'm not afraid. "Iske baad dekho kya hoga." Tu mujhe darane ki koshish kar raha hai. she said. "Main sirf likes aur comments se aaj tak yaha aayi hoon kya?"Elvish, Tejasswi and Aarush serve as mentors in Playground Season 5.

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