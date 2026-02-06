Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

Elvish Yadav’s Instagram post with Jiyaa Shankar sparked engagement rumours, but it actually promoted their reality show 'Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha' Season 2, premiering February 14. Fans were quick to speculate.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently created a stir online with a mysterious Instagram post, leading fans to speculate that he was engaged to actress Jiyaa Shankar. The post achieved rapid worldwide popularity because fans distributed it across various social media platforms while they discussed whether the two stars maintained a secret romantic relationship. On February 5, Elvish shared a picture of himself holding Jiyaa’s hand, which displayed a sparkling diamond ring. His caption read, 'Gave love another chance and I found my,' and he tagged Jiyaa Shankar. Fans immediately assumed the couple had gotten engaged and flooded social media with congratulatory messages and questions about their relationship.

Fans discover the truth behind the viral post:

The excitement quickly changed to fan curiosity when they found out the actual reason for the post. Elvish and Jiyaa are not engaged. The Instagram story actually announced their upcoming project, which is the second season of their dating reality show titled 'Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha.' The first season of the show included Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral as hosts, who watched contestants take part in entertaining and romantic challenges until they reached the engagement stage. Elvish and Jiyaa will host the second season, which will begin on February 14.

Stars focus on work, not rumours:

The two stars first met during Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiyaa was part of the show from the start, while Elvish entered as a wildcard after three weeks. Their interactions included an argument which occurred during a task and this made them different from other contestants while generating excitement among viewers.

Elvish now appears on Laughter Chefs Season 3, which shows several well-known television actors and streams on JioHotstar and Colours TV. The viral post proved to be a promotional strategy for the new show, which fans immediately believed to be a real-life engagement announcement. Social media platforms continue to generate excitement about the stars, but they actually dedicate their time to work instead of pursuing personal matters.