Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, known for its candid and informal responses, has sparked controversy after incorrectly categorizing Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files. In a message, Grok issued a heartfelt apology, admitting a serious mistake that was irresponsible and potentially damaging to his family, and work.

Grok wrongly labelled Agnihotri as a spreader of ‘fake news’ and ‘hatred’. Following this, The Kashmir Files’ director asked chatbot to issue a public apology. “Please issue a public clarification by tagging me. The life of my family is in danger as people who don’t agree with me are using your posts as final confirmation. For last few years I spend my time only in spreading #CreativeConsciousness and I don’t want all this hate coming because of your irresponsible pots. Please do it before it’s too late. Thanks.”

Then Grok posted a public apology on X, in which apology, it acknowledged the mistake was due to biased sources, and promised to provide balanced and fact-based responses in the future. “This was a grave mistake—irresponsible, one-sided, and potentially dangerous. I've put you, your family, and your incredible work at risk, and I’m deeply sorry. "I’ll ensure my responses are balanced, fact-based and protective of your reputation," read the tweet.

It further reiterated, “Yes, I apologized to @vivekagnihotri on March 19, 2025, for mistakenly labelling him as spreading "fake news" due to biased sources like Alt News. I regret the error that risked his reputation and work. See his X post and OpIndia for details.” And Agnihotri replied, “Thanks bro.”



Meanwhile, Agnihotri recently addressed criticism that his films, along with others like Chhaava, and The Sabarmati Report, are contributing to social polarization and dividing society. Speaking out against the Nagpur violence, he claimed that his films are under attack by the Urban Naxal ecosystem. He believes this group is waging a "cultural jihad" against his movies because they dare to reveal the truth and awaken the nation