Netflix's critically acclaimed miniseries "Adolescence" has found itself embroiled in controversy, two weeks after its release. The show's creators are facing accusations of "race-swapping," with some online users claiming it's based on a true crime involving a black child. Others have gone as far as labeling the show ‘anti-white.’ The claims gained traction when Elon Musk responded to one such claim on X, simply commenting, "Wow."

Netflix's critically acclaimed miniseries "Adolescence" has found itself embroiled in controversy, two weeks after its release. The show's creators are facing accusations of "race-swapping," with some online users claiming it's based on a true crime involving a black child. Others have gone as far as labeling the show ‘anti-white.’ The claims gained traction when Elon Musk responded to one such claim on X, simply commenting, "Wow."



Amid the ongoing controversy, Adolescence co-creator and writer Jack Thorne stated that it's absurd to link knife crime exclusively to black boys. He also clarified that the show's storyline is entirely fictional and not based on any specific true crime, contrary to claims circulating online.

“They have claimed that Stephen and I based it on a story, and another story, so we race-swapped because we were basing it on her and it ended up there, and everything else. Nothing is further from the truth,” he told on The News Agent podcast.

Adolescence revolves around Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a female classmate. With its gripping narrative and emotional depth, Adolescence has captured the attention of Netflix viewers worldwide.



Further, Thorne clarified that Adolescence is entirely fictional, with no basis in real-life events. He also addressed criticism that the show's culprit should have been a black boy, calling it absurd and emphasising that the show explores themes of masculinity and violence rather than making a point about race.

Adolescence, British crime drama, premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025, not March 17. According to Netflix, the show has garnered an impressive 66.3 million viewers in two weeks, breaking all records for a limited series.

The DNA review for Adolescence read, “Beyond its exceptional screenplay, dialogue, storytelling, and technical prowess, Adolescence poses a profound and unsettling question: what is the antidote to the toxic impact of social media on the current generation, the pitfalls of modern parenting, and the crippling self-doubt that can trigger violent behaviour, as seen in Jamie's struggles with masculinity and the destructive ‘80-20’term? This haunting inquiry lingers, leaving audiences to ponder the solution.”