ENTERTAINMENT

Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'

Iran-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's death, referring to him as a "dictator." "We are celebrating a Dictators Death folks! Khamenei is gone," she wrote.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 07:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Elnaaz Norouzi
Sacred Games-fame actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran, has reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US and Israeli airstrikes. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The most unbelievable news for us! The news we have been waiting for 47 years! Khamenei is dead. God is great."

Elnaaz followed up with another Instagram Story featuring the same news headline, this time adding "thank you" and celebratory emojis. She also posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of Khamenei's death, referring to him as a "dictator." "We are celebrating a Dictators Death folks! Khamenei is gone," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. His death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. 

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

