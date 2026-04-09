FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films, Ranveer Singh parties hard, internet reacts

Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasefire to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends IP University convocation, highlights focus on education reforms

Iran threatens to withdraw from ceasefire with US if Israel continues attacking Hezbollah

Elli AvrRam shares her wellness secrets, how Malang actress recharges mind, body

Rashid Khan likely to skip Tests, focus on longevity in international cricket

Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films, Ranveer Singh parties hard, internet reacts

Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films

Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasefire to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasef

KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling KKR hope for turnaround; Rishabh Pant eyes another impact knock

KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling KKR hope for turnaround; Rishabh Pan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Elli AvrRam shares her wellness secrets, how Malang actress recharges mind, body

Elli AvrRam embraced a wellness retreat in Goa to relax, recharge, and reconnect with herself, highlighting the importance of mental and physical well-being.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Elli AvrRam shares her wellness secrets, how Malang actress recharges mind, body
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Loved for her graceful screen presence and impressive acting skills, Elli AvrRam has also earned admiration as a fitness enthusiast and wellness advocate. Beyond her artistic journey, she continues to inspire fans with her commitment to living a balanced and mindful life.

Retreat in Goa:

Recently, the unfiltered beauty discovered a powerful way to reset and reconnect with herself—through a wellness retreat in Goa. Speaking about her experience, Elli shared, “I went for this retreat in Goa for the first time, held by my friend Jennie, just to try out a new way to reset. With the kind of fast-paced life I lead, it becomes really important for me to step away, disconnect, and just be. Goa has this calming energy that instantly slows me down.”

H3N2 virus 2026 04 09T125137 412

Elli AvrRam 'My love for Goa':

Her bond with Goa runs deep. “My love for Goa grew ever since I travelled around and discovered places while shooting India with Elli. Being at this retreat helped me realign not just physically, but mentally and emotionally too. I’ve come back feeling lighter, more focused, and creatively recharged. It’s almost like hitting a pause button and then returning with a fresh perspective,” she added.

H3N2 virus 2026 04 09T125255 910

Emphasising the importance of mental and physical well-being in today’s fast-moving world, the green-eyed beauty said, “I genuinely feel that in today’s time, unwinding isn’t a luxury anymore it’s a necessity. We’re constantly surrounded by noise, pressure, and expectations, and if we don’t consciously take time out for ourselves, it can really take a toll.”

Also read: Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

She further highlighted the value of self-connection: “Retreats like these allow you to reconnect with yourself, which is something we often forget to do. Whether it’s through mindfulness, nature, or simply slowing down, that space to breathe and reset is so important. It not only improves your well-being but also helps you show up better in every aspect of your life.”

With her refreshing perspective, Elli AvrRam once again reminds us that true wellness begins from within.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films, Ranveer Singh parties hard, internet reacts
Viral video: Amid Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar gets sued by Trimurti Films
Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasefire to reopen Strait of Hormuz?
Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasef
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends IP University convocation, highlights focus on education reforms
Rekha Gupta attends IPU convocation, highlights education reforms
Iran threatens to withdraw from ceasefire with US if Israel continues attacking Hezbollah
Iran threatens to withdraw from ceasefire with US if Israel attacks Hezbollah
Elli AvrRam shares her wellness secrets, how Malang actress recharges mind, body
Elli AvrRam shares her wellness secrets, how Malang actress recharges mind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement