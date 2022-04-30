Ellen DeGeneres wraps shooting final episode of talk show, writes emotional message

Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's series finale is coming to a close. Ellen, which first aired in 2003, is one of the most-watched talk shows on television. The show has included interviews with Hollywood's elite, audience members dancing it out, and a bevvy of prize giveaways.

Former Ellen employees claimed that the talk show fostered a toxic workplace, which made headlines in 2020. DeGeneres delivered a lengthy apology in response to the charges, and the programme underwent considerable changes behind the scenes. Season 19 of The Ellen Show, according to DeGeneres, will be the final season. The incident, she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, was not the driving force for her decision.



The well-known talk show host, on the other hand, has suddenly stepped down. On Twitter, DeGeneres revealed that filming for the final episode of The Ellen Show has wrapped. In her message, DeGeneres mentioned how much has changed during the show's run. Ellen's series finale will air on May 26th, and the talk show host expressed her gratitude to her audience.



She wrote, “Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th.”



She added, “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.”



“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday's episode of Ellen, DeGeneres celebrated the 25th anniversary of her prior sitcom's historic coming-out episode. As she pondered on her experience, DeGeneres stated, "Look at me now." According to PEOPLE, DeGeneres' character on the ABC hit sitcom Ellen also came out as lesbian on April 30, 1997. The Puppy Episode, as it was known at the time, was taped in front of a live audience.