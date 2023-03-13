Elephants from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ go missing, driven into jungle by 2 men

Elephants from ‘The Elephants Whisperers’ go missing, driven into jungle by 2 men

The Elephant Whisperers: Raghu and Ammu, the two elephants featured in the Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers, have vanished when the country is celebrating The Elephant Whisperers' win for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards.

The two elephants were reportedly chased into the Krishnagiri jungle by a few persons yesterday, according to Bomman, the elephants' keeper. Currently, The Elephant Whisperer is looking for elephants, reported TOI.

Raghu and Ammu were two orphaned elephant calves that 50-year-old Bellie and her mahout husband, K Bomman, had to raise at Theppakadu in the beautiful Mudumalai jungles. They couldn't leave the calves alone, so they had to take care of them even as their only son battled for his life in a hospital when he had burn injuries. When they arrived, their kid had already passed away.

"I am now in the Krishnagiri forest trying to track down the two elephants that went into the forest after being chased away by some men who were in an inebriated state,” says Bomman.

Bomman further said that he isn’t sure if the elephants joined the herd or are roaming alone but he will try his best to track both of them down today or else he will inform the ranger and leave for his native land.

The "The Elephant Whisperers" documentary short tells the story of their strong friendship and the ways in which their actions have improved nature over time. Bomman expresses his pride at receiving the Oscar and gives Kartiki credit for making it possible