Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor receive arrest warrants over objectionable scenes shown in web series XXX

On Wednesday, director-producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor received arrest warrants from a district court of Begusurai, Bihar for hurting sentients through their web series XXX season 2. As per the reports of PTI, arrest warrants were issued against the mother-daughter duo on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the erotic-comedy-drama web series.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, the arrest warrants were issued by judge Vikas Kumar. In his complaint, Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai said that the web series had several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

While speaking to PTI, Shambhu's advocate Hrishikesh Pathak said that the summons had been issued and the court asked the Kapoors to appear before in connection with the matter. "They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak said.

Speaking about the controversial erotic drama XXX, the series went on-air on Kapoor-owned OTT platform Alt Balaji. The first season of XXX premiered in 2018, and till now it has six seasons.

This isn't the first time when Ekta or his controversial show have not gotten into trouble. In 2020, An FIR had been registered against television producer Ekta Kapoor and two others from Madhya Pradesh on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in her web series XXX S2. Even the nature of the complaint is on similar lines. The previous FIR also mentions a particular scene which allegedly portrays the Indian Army’s uniform in an objectionable way, an officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)