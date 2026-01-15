FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens

Ek Din's first look poster featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan impresses netizens. Aamir Khan Productions announces teaser date and theatrical release.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens
TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan Productions has officially unveiled the first-look poster of Ek Din, an upcoming romantic drama starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film marks Junaid Khan’s second theatre film and introduces a fresh on-screen pairing that has already caught the attention of movie lovers.

First look poster sets romantic mood

Aamir Khan Productions shared the first-look poster of Ek Din. It features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi walking together in a snowy setting, enjoying ice cream and sharing a quiet, personal moment. The soft visuals hint at a tender love story rooted in simplicity and emotional depth.

The text on the poster reads, 'One love… one chance,' while the caption says, 'In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din.'

Teaser and release date announced

Along with the poster, the makers also announced dates for the film. The teaser of Ek Din will be released on January 16. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, positioning it as a major summer release.

About Ek Din

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is said to be a remake of the Thai movie One Day. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, with music composed by Ram Sampath.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
