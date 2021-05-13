Headlines

Eid 2021: Dulquer Salmaan's family photos feat wife Amaal, daughter Maryam go viral

Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with beautiful photos posing with his family on the occasion of Eid 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

It's Eid 2021, and several celebrities are pouring in their wishes on social media pages. Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan shared a few special moments on his Instagram page which have instantly gone viral on the Internet. The actor posted photos posing with his wife Amaal Sufiya Salmaan and their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan whom they fondly call 'Marie'. In the photos, both Amaal and Maryam are seen wearing an Anarkali suit, whereas DQ donned a grey and blue kurta.

The actor-producer captioned his post stating, "Eid Mubarak from us to you !!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Several celebrities from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim to Sanjay Kapoor left cute comments on Dulquer's post.

On May 5, Maryam celebrated her fourth birthday and Dulquer shared a collage of adorable moments with her. He wrote a beautiful caption which read as "We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say, Marie?

My favourite thing to do whenever I am away is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart.

It’s another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still, you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you’re happy and smiling just as you are. We, your family could ask for nothing more. You’re our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter.

Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you’re going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum.

#mybabyturnsfour #wheredoestimego #heartbeat #heartmelt #ourentireworld #angelbaby #godsend #precious #princess."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer will next be seen in 'Kurup' in which he plays the titular role of Sukumara Kurup. The crime drama film is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

