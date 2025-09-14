ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in connection with a case of alleged money-laundering linked to an illegal betting app, official sources said.
Chakraborty has been asked to depose before the agency on Monday at its Delhi headquarters regarding the case tied to the app 1xBet, while Rautela is set to appear on Tuesday, sources added.
On September 4, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned for approximately eight hours by the ED in relation to the same case. In August, another former cricketer, Suresh Raina, was also interrogated by the federal probe agency regarding these allegations.
The ED is probing multiple cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes. The Union government recently introduced legislation banning real-money online gaming.
According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there are approximately 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps, out of which half (about 11 crore) are regular users. The online betting app market in India is worth over USD 100 billion, which is growing at a rate of 30 per cent, according to experts.
Additionally, the government recently informed the Parliament that it has issued 1,524 orders between 2022 and June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms.
