Popular UK artist Ed Sheeran is set to embark on his 'Mathematics India tour' in 2025, news agency PTI reported.

Popular UK artist Ed Sheeran is set to embark on his 'Mathematics India tour' in 2025, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, tour organisers have stated that this is going to be Sheeran's biggest tour to the country, with his performances scheduled in six cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Shillong.

Ed Sheeran, the global icon, has earlier performed in Mumbai in 2015 and 2017. This time, his performance is expected to feature all the popular songs from his albums since 2011, including Plus, Multiply (2014), Divide (2017), Equals (2021), and Subtract (2023).

The song 'perfect' from the album 'Divide' is an all-time favourite of his fans.

"Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there", Sheeran wrote in a post on 'Instagram'.

Check schedules for 'The Mathematics tour' here

Ed Sheeran is set to start his India tour by performing at Yash Lawns, Pune on January 30. Thereafter, he is set to entertain his audience at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on February 2. Following this, he will be performing at YMCA Ground in Chennai on February 5, at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on February 8, at JN Stadium in Shillong on February 2, and at Leisure Valley Ground on February 15.

Here's how to book tickets

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour 2025 in India can be booked through BookMyShow and Sheeran's official website. However, the pre-sale of tickets have not started yet.