Before the concert, Ed Sheeran enjoyed some local hospitality. He was seen enjoying a relaxing head massage on the streets of Chennai.

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran will be performing in Chennai tomorrow on 5th February at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam as part of his ongoing +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics Tour).

Before the concert, the singer enjoyed some local hospitality. He was seen enjoying a relaxing head massage on the streets of Chennai. In the video which has gone viral on social media, a local masseuse is seen rhythmically tapping Ed Sheeran’s head. The singer is also making the most of the experience, both amused and delighted. He makes exaggerated faces as he gets the massage.

Jumping on a chance to react, a netizen commented hilariously, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics..". Another one wrote, "I think it’s the revenge of all the guitars that Ed slapped during bloodstream."

The third comment read, "when it says "shake to wake Ted" but you took the wrong Ted." A cybercitizen penned, "his is what happens when Ed keeps teasing us without answering with any other word but soon @teddysphotos , I'm just joking, please forgive me...luv you so much."

An Insta user shared, "After this massage, Ed Sheeran will start to sing all his songs in hindi". On another hand, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin recently performed in Ahmedabad. Addressing the audience, he remarked, “I am from Telangana”, leaving the fans amused. His quirky statement garnered a lot of attention from the netizens.

South star Vijay Deverakonda, who belongs to Telangana also reacted to the remark. "Chris Martin welcome! Someone needs to make a ‘Podustunna Poddumeeda’ and Coldplay mashup", the 'Arjun Reddy' actor penned on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, after Chennai, ED Sheeran will be performing in Bengaluru on 8th February at the NICE Grounds. Following this, he will be seen in Shillong's JN Stadium on 12th February. The singer's final stop will be on 15th February at the Leisure Valley Grounds, Gurugram.

Music enthusiasts can grab their tickets in between the price range of 3,000 to 28,000 on BookMyShow.

