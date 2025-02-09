Ed Sheeran's impromptu performance at Church Street, Bengaluru, was interrupted within minutes when a police officer arrived and disconnected the speakers.

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, currently in Bengaluru for his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics Tour), ran into trouble with the local police after his impromptu street performance was cut short. The British singer had set up microphones and a guitar opposite the MG Road Metro station on Church Street to perform an unplugged version of his hit track Shape of You.

However, his performance was interrupted within minutes when a police officer arrived and disconnected the speakers. The police claimed that Sheeran had not obtained prior permission for the performance, and reports also suggest they received a complaint of public nuisance.

In response, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to clarify the situation. "We had permission to busk, btw, hence us playing in that exact spot - it was planned out before. It wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x," he wrote in a Story post.





The incident quickly went viral, with some online users criticizing the police’s intervention, while others defended their actions. The video of the disruption gained significant traction on social media, with fans commenting humorously about the situation.

Ed Sheeran is performing tonight at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds and is set to perform at Shillong's JN Stadium on February 12, followed by a final show at the Leisure Valley Grounds in Gurugram on February 15.

Before his performance in Bengaluru, Sheeran was spotted enjoying some local hospitality in Chennai, where a video showed him receiving a head massage from a local masseuse on the streets of Nandanam. The clip garnered amusing reactions from fans online, with many playfully speculating about the effects of the massage on his performance.

Despite the hiccup in Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran’s tour continues, and fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming performances.

