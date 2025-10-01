Dussehra 2025: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate triumph of good over evil

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
ENTERTAINMENT
This Dussehra, add a cinematic touch to your celebrations! From epic battles to inspiring victories, here are five films where good defeats evil; perfectly capturing the spirit of the festival.
Light up your Dussehra night with cinema that echoes the festival’s spirit; five powerful films where courage, justice and goodness defeat tyranny and evil. Perfect for a family watch party or a solo, feel-good viewing session.
The grand finale of the Baahubali saga is the ultimate good vs evil story. Watch as the noble Baahubali rises against the tyrant Bhallaladeva in an epic showdown filled with drama, betrayal, and justice. A perfect pick to celebrate the festival’s spirit.
No list is complete without this evergreen classic! Jai and Veeru’s fight against the dreaded Gabbar Singh is the ultimate tale of bravery and friendship. Sholay remains one of Bollywood’s greatest examples of good triumphing over pure evil.
'Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge', and they did! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan star as two brothers reborn to avenge their deaths and bring justice to their family. Packed with action, emotion, and drama, Karan Arjun is a quintessential Dussehra watch.
Set in colonial India, this Oscar-nominated film tells the inspiring story of villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match, and win! It’s not just a sports film, but a story of courage, unity, and the victory of the oppressed over the oppressors.
Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is the fearless cop who stands tall against corruption and crime. With high-octane action and a strong moral core, Singham is a modern tale of justice where honesty and courage defeat greed and evil.