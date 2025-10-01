Dussehra 2025: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate triumph of good over evil

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate triumph of good over evil

This Dussehra, add a cinematic touch to your celebrations! From epic battles to inspiring victories, here are five films where good defeats evil; perfectly capturing the spirit of the festival.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate triumph of good over evil
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Light up your Dussehra night with cinema that echoes the festival’s spirit; five powerful films where courage, justice and goodness defeat tyranny and evil. Perfect for a family watch party or a solo, feel-good viewing session.

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Untitled-design-1The grand finale of the Baahubali saga is the ultimate good vs evil story. Watch as the noble Baahubali rises against the tyrant Bhallaladeva in an epic showdown filled with drama, betrayal, and justice. A perfect pick to celebrate the festival’s spirit.

2. Sholay

Untitled-design-2No list is complete without this evergreen classic! Jai and Veeru’s fight against the dreaded Gabbar Singh is the ultimate tale of bravery and friendship. Sholay remains one of Bollywood’s greatest examples of good triumphing over pure evil.

3. Karan Arjun

Untitled-design-3'Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge', and they did! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan star as two brothers reborn to avenge their deaths and bring justice to their family. Packed with action, emotion, and drama, Karan Arjun is a quintessential Dussehra watch.

4. Lagaan

Untitled-design-4Set in colonial India, this Oscar-nominated film tells the inspiring story of villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match, and win! It’s not just a sports film, but a story of courage, unity, and the victory of the oppressed over the oppressors.

5. Singham

Untitled-design-5Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is the fearless cop who stands tall against corruption and crime. With high-octane action and a strong moral core, Singham is a modern tale of justice where honesty and courage defeat greed and evil.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning
Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest
Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, other 5 Muslim nations back Trump's Gaza peace plan
Eight nations back Trump's Gaza peace plan
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE