Durga Puja 2025: Bollywood films that captured true pujo magic

Durga Puja 2025 comes alive on screen through Bollywood films that capture its grandeur, rituals, and festive spirit. From the opulence of Devdas to the modern vibrancy of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, these movies bring back the true nostalgia of Pujo celebrations.

Durga Puja is one of India’s most vibrant and celebrated festivals, especially in West Bengal. Observed over five days, it honours Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival is marked by elaborate pandals, cultural performances, traditional Bengali cuisine, and community gatherings. Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja has also been a source of inspiration for Bollywood filmmakers, who capture its grandeur, rituals, and festive spirit in cinema.

Devdas (2002)

The iconic Dola Re Dola dance sequence during Durga Puja celebrations, featuring Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit), captures the grandeur and emotional intensity of the festival.

Vicky Donor (2012)

The film showcases the protagonist, Vicky (Ayushmann Khurrana), and his love interest, Ashima (Yami Gautam), celebrating Durga Puja, highlighting the fusion of Bengali traditions with Delhi's cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Lootera (2013)

The film begins with a grand Durga Puja celebration, setting the tone for a love story intertwined with themes of loss and nostalgia, beautifully capturing the essence of Bengali culture.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The film features a lively Durga Puja celebration where Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) engage in traditional dance and rituals, showcasing the festival's significance in bridging cultural divides.

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan’s thriller is set during Durga Puja in Kolkata. The festival’s bustling atmosphere adds authenticity and tension to the story while highlighting the cultural vibrancy of the city.