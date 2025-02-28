Veteran actor Brijendra Kala recently shared his thoughts on the veteran singer Udit Narayan, whose video where he kissed a fan on the lips sparked controversy.

The controversy surrounding veteran singer Udit Narayan's viral kiss with a female fan has sparked a heated debate, with both netizens and celebrities weighing in. While Farah Khan playfully poked fun at the singer, social media users have been quick to criticize him, labeling him a ‘serial kisser’. In response, Narayan has defended his actions, emphasising the deep bond he shares with his fans, likening it to the connections forged by other legendary singers. Now, veteran actor Brijendra Kala has added his voice to the discussion, sharing his thoughts on the matter.

In a candid interview with DNA, Brijendra Kala shared his unfiltered thoughts on various celebrities. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, he affectionately described him as ‘very lovable.’ He then praised Salman Khan as ‘very chill’ and lauded Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli as ‘perfect.’ However, his tone took a sharp turn when discussing the controversial show ‘India's Got Talent’, which he labelled as ‘Durbhagya’ (ill-fated).

Further, the actor also expressed disdain for Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia as ‘bahot bada durbhagya’ (great misfortune). He put Udit on the list, and labelled him "ek aur durbhagya" (another misfortune). Lastly, when asked about Kangana Ranaut, Brijendra cryptically remarked, "Woh bhi saath saath hai" (She's also in the same league), implying that she's not far behind in terms of controversy.

Meanwhile, Brijendra Kala has been working in industry since 1990 winning hearts with his portrayal of subtle character roles. He is currently promoting his recently released film, Sarkari Bachcha, which is the mix of comedy and family dynamics. Helmed by Suryakant Tyagi and Daanish Siddiqui, the film is produced by Daanish Siddiqui under the banner of Flying Bird Pictures. He was last seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 and Do Patti.