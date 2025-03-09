Sparsh Shrivastava's performance is the sole redeeming factor, bringing a spark to the screen whenever he appears. Notably, even the more experienced Bhuvan Arora fails to match Shrivastava's on-screen charm and magic.

The rise of rural comedy-dramas like Panchayat, Jamtara, and Laakhon Mein Ek has not only entertained audiences but also shed light on the untold stories that capture the essence of India. The success of these shows has inspired filmmakers to explore this genre, crafting narratives that balance humour and heart. However, Dupahiya, a recent attempt in this genre, falls short of expectations and may potentially hinder the growth of rural comedy-dramas on OTT platforms.

Amazon Prime Video's latest release, Dupahiya, features an ensemble cast, including Sparsh Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Renuka Shahane. The heartwarming narrative revolves around a lost two-wheeler, which sets off a chain of events as the entire village rallies together to save the marriage of their beloved daughter.

The narrative of Dupahiya is woven with multiple subplots, including a poignant love story, and rural politics at the gram panchayat level, among others. Bhuvan Arora's character is a devoted lover who goes to great lengths to save his ladylove, played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, who yearns to explore the world beyond their village. Meanwhile, Gajraj Rao as a school-teacher aspiring to be principal, compassionate father prioritises his daughter's happiness over his son's, showcasing a refreshing and unconventional family dynamic.

Renuka Shahane plays the role of an ambitious Sarpanch candidate, determined to maintain a spotless crime record in the village. She is also a supportive mother who encourages her daughter to overcome her insecurities about her dark complexion. Sparsh Srivastava portrays Bhoogol, an aspiring influencer. His character shares a strong bond with his friend, played by Samarth Mahor. The narrative is further crowded by the introduction of additional characters, including Yashpal Sharma as a quirky inspector and Brijendra Kala as a wannabe reporter, among others.

Director Sonam Nair, known for her work on shows like Masaba Masaba, Kaafir, and Gippi, ventures into rural comedy-drama with Dupahiya. She successfully captures the essence of village life, bringing to life the story crafted by writers Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Despite the creative team's efforts, the plot feels somewhat caricatured, particularly when we are already served the nuanced and heartwarming storytelling of TVF's Panchayat. It feels like a disappointing descent into rural comedy clichés despite Sparsh Shrivastava's best efforts.

Some attempts at humor fall flat, feeling forced and awkward, and instead of evoking laughter, they come across as mocking the innocent villagers. Even certain elements, such as the portrayal of a deep-skinned girl's desire for fairness and the inclusion of a launda naach performance, are handled superficially, failing to provide meaningful exploration of complex issues like self-esteem and skin color.

Sparsh Shrivastava's performance is the sole redeeming factor, bringing a spark to the screen whenever he appears. Notably, even the more experienced Bhuvan Arora fails to match Shrivastava's on-screen charm and magic. Despite their best efforts, Renuka Shahane and Gajraj Rao feel miscast in the genre, likely due to underdeveloped character arcs and the weight of expectations from their established reputations. Samarth Mahor delivers a delightful performance, bringing a refreshing innocence and humor to his character, providing a welcome respite in the drama series.

In summary, Dupahiya attempted to explore a familiar genre but ultimately fell short, coming across as a caricature of rural life. The show's portrayal of villagers as foolish and naive is particularly misjudged, as people in rural areas are innocent but not lacking in wisdom. In contrast, Panchayat presented a nuanced and respectful representation of rural life, imbuing its characters with depth and dignity. Dupahiya is a passable one-time watch, but it fails to elevate the standard in the rural comedy-drama genre.