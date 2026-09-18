FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?

UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dupahiya 2 OTT release date: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in October

Dupahiya Season 2 brings back its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the cast this season. The show will premiere on Prime Video on October 1.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Dupahiya 2 OTT release date: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in October
Dupahiya 2 OTT release date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The quirky world of Dhadakpur is set to return with more chaos as Dupahiya season two is set to premiere worldwide on October 1, 2026. The comedy-drama, which won audiences over with its blend of small-town humour, eccentric characters and innocence in its first season, will see the residents of the fictional village navigate a fresh set of challenges.

Set in Dhadakpur, a village that is no longer as crime-free as it once was, the new season promises to retain the show's distinctive small-town charm while raising the stakes and the madness.  The second season brings back its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the cast this season.

"The greatest testament of success for us is when a story instantly connects with audiences. When the characters start becoming part of dinner-table conversations, we know we've done something right. Dupahiya is a perfect example of this. The first season received so much love from audiences and performed incredibly well on the service," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India. "Salona and Shubh's creative vision, along with Avinash and Chirag's signature writing, have been the driving force behind this series. With our much-loved characters returning for another season of chaos, challenges, and unexpected twists, we're looking forward to welcoming our viewers back to Dhadakpur with its simple charm, innocence, and light-hearted spirit."

In a joint statement, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, Creators and Executive Producers, shared, "Dupahiya has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love. This season is as much about the humor as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments .  As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video."

Dupahiya 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from October 1, 2026. Sonam Nair returns as director, with Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani serving as creators and producers under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the series.

READ | Mandakini breaks silence on viral photo with Dawood Ibrahim at Sharjah cricket stadium: 'It did lot of damage'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?
UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers for opening ceremony
Asian Games: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea, says 'same old stalling we expected'
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement