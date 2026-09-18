Dupahiya 2 OTT release date: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in October

Dupahiya Season 2 brings back its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the cast this season. The show will premiere on Prime Video on October 1.

The quirky world of Dhadakpur is set to return with more chaos as Dupahiya season two is set to premiere worldwide on October 1, 2026. The comedy-drama, which won audiences over with its blend of small-town humour, eccentric characters and innocence in its first season, will see the residents of the fictional village navigate a fresh set of challenges.

Set in Dhadakpur, a village that is no longer as crime-free as it once was, the new season promises to retain the show's distinctive small-town charm while raising the stakes and the madness. The second season brings back its ensemble cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the cast this season.

"The greatest testament of success for us is when a story instantly connects with audiences. When the characters start becoming part of dinner-table conversations, we know we've done something right. Dupahiya is a perfect example of this. The first season received so much love from audiences and performed incredibly well on the service," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India. "Salona and Shubh's creative vision, along with Avinash and Chirag's signature writing, have been the driving force behind this series. With our much-loved characters returning for another season of chaos, challenges, and unexpected twists, we're looking forward to welcoming our viewers back to Dhadakpur with its simple charm, innocence, and light-hearted spirit."

In a joint statement, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, Creators and Executive Producers, shared, "Dupahiya has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love. This season is as much about the humor as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments . As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video."

Dupahiya 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from October 1, 2026. Sonam Nair returns as director, with Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani serving as creators and producers under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the series.

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