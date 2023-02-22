Dulquer Salmaan wraps up Karaikudi schedule of gangster film King Of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan-King Of Kotha/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan impressed the audiences with varied shades of his brilliant performances last year. From the portrayal of a soft romantic hero as Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam to playing a serial killer Danny in Chup, the actor earned humongous praise from moviegoers and critics.

The actor, who has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, is currently shooting for a gangster drama named King Of Kotha. Dulquer wrapped up a major schedule of the film in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, February 21, and dropped a fun video on his Instagram account.

The small clip begins with Dulquer looking into the camera in a serious mode and saying, "Finish me if you can" in Malayalam before laughing out loud as the voice is heard in the background announcing pack-up. The crew erupts in joy with fireworks lit up in the background. The actor captioned his reel, "It's a wrap, Thank you Karaikudi. Gearing up for the final lap. Further updates very soon!".

Talking about King of Kotha, it is an action thriller gangster film. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Chemban Vinod Jose in lead roles. Tovino Thomas, who played the titular superhero Minnal Murali in the Netflix film, is playing a pivotal cameo in the movie.

The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy and is produced by Dulquer's own production house Wayfarer Films along with Zee Studios. Slated to hit theatres on Onam 2023, King of Kotha will release worldwide in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema this year.



