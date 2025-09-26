Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Dulquer Salmaan pointed out that sections of the media had linked the case with alleged “anti-national activities”, which he described as misleading and damaging to his reputation.

IANS

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram
Superstar Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking the release of his luxury vehicles seized by the Customs Department during Operation Numkhoor, early this week. In his petition, the actor challenged the legality of the seizure and demanded that the vehicle be returned at the earliest.

According to the petition, Customs authorities had taken into custody one among four vehicles owned by Salmaan, two Land Rovers and two Nissan models. He argued that he had already produced all the necessary records to prove his ownership, including payment receipts, and therefore, there was no justification for the continued detention of the vehicle. 

Salmaan emphasised that he had purchased the cars by paying cash in accordance with the law of the land, and all supporting documents were available for verification. The petition further stated that despite submitting complete documentation, neither the actor nor his representatives were being given a fair hearing by Customs officials.

He alleged that the records relating to the seized car were being ignored and that the seizure memo issued by the department should be cancelled. Salmaan maintained that the vehicle should be immediately restored to him since no violation had occurred.

The actor also pointed out that sections of the media had linked the case with alleged “anti-national activities”, which he described as misleading and damaging to his reputation. He clarified that the vehicle was legally purchased, and there was no basis for such insinuations.

Legal observers believe the case could set a significant precedent in disputes involving the seizure of high-value personal property by enforcement agencies. For now, Salmaan’s plea has once again brought the spotlight on high-profile celebrity ownership of luxury vehicles and the scrutiny such possessions attract from enforcement bodies in India. 

In Kerala alone, the probe authorities have identified 36 vehicles, while more than 150 vehicles have not been traced.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

