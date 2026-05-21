Drishyam 3 X review: Mohanlal’s thriller opens to roaring response, fans call it ‘absolute cinema’

Early reactions to Drishyam 3 have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Mohanlal’s performance, the intense suspense, and Jeethu Joseph’s gripping storytelling.

Early reactions to Drishyam 3 have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Mohanlal’s performance, the intense suspense, and Jeethu Joseph’s gripping storytelling.

The much-awaited Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 finally hit theatres worldwide on May 21, 2026, bringing back Georgekutty’s story to the big screen once again. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third chapter in one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful thriller franchises.

#Drishyam3 Review - Masterpiece



Rating -



Drishyam 3 Raises the Bar Again ..A Masterclass in Suspense Cinema



Drishyam 3 delivers everything fans hoped for and more .. gripping storytelling, brilliant twists, intense emotions, and #Mohanlal in absolute top… pic.twitter.com/1fqYzj4iyL — Om (@Girish__28) May 21, 2026

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie sees Mohanlal reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty alongside returning cast members including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sarath and Murali Gopy.

Within hours of the first screenings, X was flooded with reactions from viewers, many calling the film another edge-of-the-seat experience. Several fans praised the way director Jeethu Joseph maintained tension throughout the film without depending heavily on jump scares or loud twists.

One viewer noted that the film successfully carries forward the fear factor associated with the franchise while also hinting at a fresh take on the thriller genre itself.

Fans were equally impressed by the film’s interval block and entry sequences, with many calling them “whistle podu moments.” Social media users described the first half as “absolute cinema,” while several posts highlighted how Mohanlal completely dominated the screen with his performance.

#Drishyam 3 interval wommale absolute cinema

Whistle podu moment that entry @jeethu4ever ennada panna pore ?

Waiting for 2HF#Mohanlal was insane — Adhi vj (@culprit_adhi) May 21, 2026

Many viewers also labelled the film a “masterpiece,” with reactions praising its gripping storytelling, emotional intensity, and unpredictable twists. Fans on X wrote that the movie exceeded expectations and called it a masterclass in suspense cinema. Several users particularly appreciated the climax, describing it as mind-blowing and one of the strongest moments in the franchise.

The film explores Georgekutty’s latest struggles while revisiting themes of truth, deception, and the consequences of past decisions. The trailer, released earlier this month, had already hinted at a more personal and emotionally layered journey for the character, which now appears to have connected strongly with audiences.

Apart from the performances, viewers also praised the technical aspects of the film, including cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, editing by Vinayak VS, and music composed by Anil Johnson.

Over the years, the Drishyam franchise has become one of the most celebrated thriller series in Indian cinema, with remakes released in multiple languages. With Drishyam 3 now in theatres, Georgekutty’s story has once again sparked massive excitement among audiences online and across cinema halls.