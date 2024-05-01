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Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched; fans say 'classic criminal is back' - Watch

Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched

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Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched; fans say 'classic criminal is back' - Watch

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 will release in theatres worldwide on May 21, coinciding with the Malayalam superstar's 66th birthday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 12:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Drishyam 3 teaser: Mohanlal's Georgekutty is 'scared' of being watched; fans say 'classic criminal is back' - Watch
Drishyam 3 teaser poster/Mohanlal X account
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The much-awaited teaser of Drishyam 3 has been finally unveiled, teasing audiences with a darker narrative as Mohanlal's Georgekutty delves into his past choices amid fears of being watched. The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover as he speaks about leading a simple life with his family, when "an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them." As the teaser unfolds, Georgekutty reflects on the challenges of his life and admits to his actions to protect his family. With an underlying fear of being watched, the teaser shifts to suggest larger plans unfolding. It also shows glimpses of Georgekutty's family members, including his wife and daughters. 

Watch the Drishyam 3 teaser here

Netizens reaction to Drishyam 3 teaser

As soon as the teaser was dropped, netizens shared their excitement for the Mohanlal film on social media. One X user wrote, "Georgekutty is one of the greatest characters in Indian cinema history. A 4th grade dropout who outsmarted an entire police department. Not with violence. Not with money. With patience, memory, and films", while another added, "The classic criminal is back. Mohanlal + Jeethu Joseph is a guaranteed blockbuster combo Drishyam 3 is going to raise the bar yet again." "Delighted to see Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty once again. The craze for Drishyam across both the South Indian and Bollywood industries is truly unparalleled, the teaser has only heightened the excitement further", read another comment.

More about Drishyam 3

Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 3 will also see Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles of Rani George, Anju George, and Anumol George, from the first two movies. The final part of the much-loved trilogy will release in cinemas worldwide on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Just like the first two parts in the franchise, Drishyam 3 is also directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

About Drishyam and Drishyam 2

The first part Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Its sequel Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and was remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi with Ravichandran, Venkatesh, and Ajay Devgn reprising Mohanlal's character.

READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

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