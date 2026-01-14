FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie to release exactly six months before Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake

The OG Drishyam 3, led by Mohanlal and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, will hit theatres on April 2. Its Hindi remake, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, is slated to release on October 2.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam-language films Drishyam are considered among the best crime thrillers made in India. The first part Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Its sequel Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and was remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Now, Drishyam 3 is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2026.

On Wednesday, January 14, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the franchise, unveiled the first look and the release date of the threequel. Taking to his social media handles, he shared a small clip and captioned it, "Years passed. The past didn’t. Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026." In the last few moments of the 43 seconds-clip, we see the first poster featuring Georgekutty and his family - wife Rani George and two daughters Anju George and Anu George, with the words "The past never stays silent", inscribed on it. Meena plays Rani, while Anju and Anu are played by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

In November 2025, director Jeethu Joseph stated that Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 1 or 2 while sharing details about the upcoming film. Talking to Indian Express Screen, he said, "Drishyam 2 wasn’t similar to Drishyam 1; and Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 2. Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, 'Drishyam 2's script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.' I just want to say that I'm not consciously trying to write a 'better-than-Drishyam 2' script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2."

Led by Ajay Devgn, the Hindi remakes Drishyam and Drishyam 2 hit theatres in 2015 and 2022. While the first part, directed by Nishikant Kamat, was a commercial succees with the earnings of Rs 110 crore globally, the second part, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, became a blockbuster and grossed Rs 340 crore worldwide. Pathak continues as the director in Drishyam 3, which is slated to release on October 2, exactly six months after the original Malayalam version will hit theatres on April 2.

