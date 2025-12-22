FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn and team Drishyam 3 locked the release date. The final instalment will be released in cinemas on a date that has become a pop culture phenomenon. Can you guess it?

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day
Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3
Ajay Devgn will be returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise will be released this year, and the release date is locked. The makers have realised how Drishyam has become a modern-day pop culture phenomenon. Thus, they are doing justice to fan service, and the film will be out on the date that becomes popular after the franchise. Yes, you guessed it correctly, the movie will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026. Ajay, along with Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Kamlesh Sawant, will be returning to the big screen with the third part of the crime thriller trilogy.  

Drishyam 3 will be out on Drishyam Day

Ajay Devgn dropped the date announcement teaser on his social media, recalling how Vijay's life changed in the 7 years. In a voiceover, Ajay, as Vijay, shares that in all these years, he's been called criminal, murderer, cheater, fraud, and whatnot, because whatever he did, it was for his family. And the last piece of this puzzle remains unsolved. The reel was shared with the caption, "Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026." Drishyam 3, the final instalment in the Drishyam franchise, is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam franchise of the same name, led by Mohanlal. The first instalment of Drishyam Hindi version was released in 2015, followed by the sequel, Drishyam 2, in 2022.

Netizens' reactions to Drishyam 3

Soon after the date announcement video, moviegoers and netizens reacted, sharing their anticipation for the movie. A netizen wrote, "What a teaser! Really looking forward to what the third part has got for us." Another netizen wrote, "Drishyam 3 Rs 500 crore loading." One of the netizens wrote, "Pav bhaji ready rakhna main aa raha hoon." A cybercitizen wrote, "Kisi ka to intezar tha Drishyam 3 ka 2 October ko." On the work front, Ajay was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2.

