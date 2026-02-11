FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi case

Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Thailand Mass shooting in school: Several people injured, shooter detained, hostages freed

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?

Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'

Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi case

Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi ca

Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?

Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' upr

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful

Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Prakash Raj has joined Drishyam 3 and confirmed he is playing a new character, not replacing Akshaye Khanna. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, is set to release on October 2, 2026.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has officially joined the cast of the much-awaited film Drishyam 3. The movie is the third part of the popular thriller franchise starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Prakash Raj shared the update with fans on social media and said he has already started shooting for the film. He expressed his happiness about joining the successful series because he will perform an exciting character.

Rumours about replacement:

After the announcement, we heard rumours that Prakash Raj would take the role which Akshaye Khanna had played in Drishyam 2. Akshaye had played a key character in the second film and his absence from the third instalment led to speculation. Prakash Raj made an immediate statement to show he would not take over any other person's role. The actor revealed his involvement in a new role, which differs from Akshaye Khanna's character.

Akshaye Khanna’s exit:

Previous reports indicated that Akshaye Khanna left Drishyam 3 because of creative disagreements before production work started. The production team developed the story through character introductions despite their lack of reasons for story development. Prakash Raj's arrival in the film functions as a major improvement to the movie's existing cast.

Also read: Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'

Fans await the final chapter:

The Drishyam franchise has become an enormous success throughout India. Both previous films received acclaim because of their captivating plot, their suspenseful elements, and their exceptional acting performances. The film features Ajay Devgn together with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and other well-known actors. The inclusion of Prakash Raj as a member of the team has raised the project's expectations to a higher level. Fans look forward to discovering the story development in Drishyam 3 and the unexpected plot developments that will occur when the movie premieres on October 2 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi case
Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi ca
Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?
Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' upr
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing
Thailand Mass shooting in school: Several people injured, shooter detained, hostages freed
Thailand Mass shooting in school: Shooter detained, hostages freed
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement