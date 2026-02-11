Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Delhi HC calls SEBI disclosure gaps 'concerning' amid CFO Neetika Suryavanshi case
Prakash Raj has joined Drishyam 3 and confirmed he is playing a new character, not replacing Akshaye Khanna. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, is set to release on October 2, 2026.
Veteran actor Prakash Raj has officially joined the cast of the much-awaited film Drishyam 3. The movie is the third part of the popular thriller franchise starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Prakash Raj shared the update with fans on social media and said he has already started shooting for the film. He expressed his happiness about joining the successful series because he will perform an exciting character.
After the announcement, we heard rumours that Prakash Raj would take the role which Akshaye Khanna had played in Drishyam 2. Akshaye had played a key character in the second film and his absence from the third instalment led to speculation. Prakash Raj made an immediate statement to show he would not take over any other person's role. The actor revealed his involvement in a new role, which differs from Akshaye Khanna's character.
Previous reports indicated that Akshaye Khanna left Drishyam 3 because of creative disagreements before production work started. The production team developed the story through character introductions despite their lack of reasons for story development. Prakash Raj's arrival in the film functions as a major improvement to the movie's existing cast.
Also read: Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I'm finished'
The Drishyam franchise has become an enormous success throughout India. Both previous films received acclaim because of their captivating plot, their suspenseful elements, and their exceptional acting performances. The film features Ajay Devgn together with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and other well-known actors. The inclusion of Prakash Raj as a member of the team has raised the project's expectations to a higher level. Fans look forward to discovering the story development in Drishyam 3 and the unexpected plot developments that will occur when the movie premieres on October 2 2026.