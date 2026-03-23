Drishyam 3 new release date announced: Mohanlal's crime thriller to now hit theatres on superstar's birthday in May

Earlier slated to hit theatres on April 2, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 will now release in cinemas on May 21, coinciding with the superstar's 66th birthday.

Headlined by Mohanlal in his iconic role as Georgekutty and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 ranks among the most anticipated Indian releases of the year, bringing the gripping crime thriller saga to its much-awaited conclusion. The film was set to hit theatres worldwide on April 2, promising a dramatic and suspenseful finale to the beloved franchise.

However, since last week, there had been reports that Drishyam 3 would be postponed due to the ongoing Middle East crisis as Malayalam movies, especally the ones led by Mohanlal, have consistently performed strongly across the region. On Monday, March 23, confirming these rumours, the makers announced that the much-awaited film has been postponed.

Taking to his social media handles, Mohanlal shared the new poster of the film along with its new release date as May 21, coinciding with his 66th birthday. "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release", the post was captioned.

The first part Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Its sequel Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and was remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

In November 2025, director Jeethu Joseph stated that Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 1 or 2. Talking to Indian Express Screen, he said, "Drishyam 2 wasn’t similar to Drishyam 1; and Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 2. Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, 'Drishyam 2's script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.' I just want to say that I'm not consciously trying to write a 'better-than-Drishyam 2' script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2."

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