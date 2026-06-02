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Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie grosses Rs 225 crore globally, Ajay Devgn's Hindi film wraps up shooting

While the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie Drishyam 3 has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide, Ajay Devgn's Hindi film has wrapped up shooting ahead of its release on October 2.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie grosses Rs 225 crore globally, Ajay Devgn's Hindi film wraps up shooting
Drishyam 3 updates
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Drishyam originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The latest installment Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21. All three films have been directed by Jeethu Joseph. The first film in the Hindi version. led by Ajay Devg, was released in 2015 and directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, followed by the sequel in 2022, directed by Abhishek Pathak. While the previous releases were remakes of the Malayalam version, the third installment, which is also being directed by Pathak, will have a different narrative.

Drishyam 3 Malayalam box office update

The Mohanlal-starrer crime thriller has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise as it has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide in its first 13 days at the box office. The Jeethu Joseph film has also crossed Rs 100 crore net in India. Drishyam 3 has also become the fifth highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema after Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

Drishyam 3 Hindi wraps up shooting

Abhishek Pathak expressed gratitude to the cast and crew of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 as he announced the wrap on the film. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "And that’s a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3. For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you."

"Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I'm incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story", he added. Drishyam 3 will release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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