Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online, their box office records

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, 2026, reviving excitement around the hit Malayalam thriller franchise. While Drishyam is streaming on JioHotstar, Drishyam 2 is available on Prime Video.

Mohanlal’s much-awaited Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, 2026, bringing back the popular story of Georgekutty and his family. With fans excited about the new chapter, many viewers are also revisiting the earlier films in the franchise.

Where to watch Drishyam and Drishyam 2 on OTT:

The first film, Drishyam, released in 2013, kind of took off as a major blockbuster and it got huge appreciation from both audiences and critics, like really quickly. The crime thriller revolves around Georgekutty, a straightforward family man whose daily routine changes when his family becomes entangled in an accidental crime. As of now, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.4, and you can stream it on JioHotstar, but you’ll need a subscription, though.

Then there is Drishyam 2, it released on February 19, 2021, and it picked up the gripping thread of Georgekutty trying to move away from the past while also guarding his family. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie basically skipped a theatrical release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered straight on Prime Video, where it is available to stream right now.

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Drishyam franchise box office collection:

The franchise has Mohanlal doing the lead, as Georgekutty. Then the main supporting cast comes with Meena in the role of Rani George, Ansiba Haasan plays Anju George, Esther Anil is Anumol George, Asha Sharath shows up as IG Geetha Prabhakar Siddique as Prabhakar. Roshan Basheer takes on the part of Varun Prabhakar and yeah, that’s pretty much it for the key faces.