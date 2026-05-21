FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online, their box office records

Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online

PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jumps 5%; Parle Products say,' no link' to that company

PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jum

Mouni Roy turns heads at Cannes in strapless crystal gown, dazzling Chopard necklace after separation from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy turns heads at Cannes in strapless crystal gown

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online, their box office records

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, 2026, reviving excitement around the hit Malayalam thriller franchise. While Drishyam is streaming on JioHotstar, Drishyam 2 is available on Prime Video.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 21, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online, their box office records
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohanlal’s much-awaited Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, 2026, bringing back the popular story of Georgekutty and his family. With fans excited about the new chapter, many viewers are also revisiting the earlier films in the franchise.

Where to watch Drishyam and Drishyam 2 on OTT:

The first film, Drishyam, released in 2013, kind of took off as a major blockbuster and it got huge appreciation from both audiences and critics, like really quickly. The crime thriller revolves around Georgekutty, a straightforward family man whose daily routine changes when his family becomes entangled in an accidental crime. As of now, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.4, and you can stream it on JioHotstar, but you’ll need a subscription, though.

Then there is Drishyam 2, it released on February 19, 2021, and it picked up the gripping thread of Georgekutty trying to move away from the past while also guarding his family. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie basically skipped a theatrical release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered straight on Prime Video, where it is available to stream right now.

Also read: Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: 'You look in pain, please rest'

Drishyam franchise box office collection:

The franchise has Mohanlal doing the lead, as Georgekutty. Then the main supporting cast comes with Meena in the role of Rani George, Ansiba Haasan plays Anju George, Esther Anil is Anumol George, Asha Sharath shows up as IG Geetha Prabhakar Siddique as Prabhakar. Roshan Basheer takes on the part of Varun Prabhakar and yeah, that’s pretty much it for the key faces.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online, their box office records
Drishyam 3 hits cinemas: Here's where to watch earlier films online
PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jumps 5%; Parle Products say,' no link' to that company
PM Modi's Melody gift to Italy PM Meloni: 'Unrelated' Parle Industries stock jum
Vijay’s Cabinet expands: Rajesh Kumar, Vishwanathan take oath as Tamil Nadu adds 23 ministers
Vijay’s Cabinet expands: 21 TVK, 2 Congress MLAs take oath
Suvendu Adhikari Government's Big Order: Vande Mataram made mandatory in all Madrasah in West Bengal
West Bengal Govt's Big Order: Vande Mataram made mandatory in all Madrasah
Mouni Roy turns heads at Cannes in strapless crystal gown, dazzling Chopard necklace after separation from Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy turns heads at Cannes in strapless crystal gown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement