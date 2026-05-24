Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal film mints Rs 100 crore worldwide, actor thanks fans for 'love, support, belief'

The crime thriller Drishyam 3 has roared off to a phenomenal start at the box office, grossing Rs 117.17 crore worldwide in its first three days. Mohanlal has reprised his iconic role of Georgekutty in the Jeethu Joseph directorial.

Led by Mohanlal reprising his legendary role as Georgekutty and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was one of the most eagerly awaited Indian releases of the year. The gripping crime thriller finally hit theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday celebrations. Alongside Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil returned as Rani George, Anju George, and Anumol George, bringing back the beloved family at the heart of the franchise. Despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics, the much-awaited threequel has roared off to a phenomenal start at the box office.

Drishyam 3 grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in 3 days

In just three days, Drishyam 3 has registered a sensational box office run. The Mohanlal-starrer collected Rs 40.60 crore net and Rs 47.17 crore gross in India, while performing even more impressively in overseas markets with a staggering Rs 70 crore haul. With its combined domestic and international earnings, the crime thriller threequel has already amassed a massive worldwide gross of Rs 117.17 crore. The box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Mohanlal pens gatitude note for fans

As Drishyam 3 zoomed past Rs 100 crore globally on Saturday, the Malayalam superstar took to his social media handles, shared the poster celebrating the film's milestone and wrote, "Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. Drishyam 3 running successfully in theatres near you."

About Drishyam and Drishyam 2

Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at that time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The sequel was also remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Just like Drishyam 3, the first two parts in the franchise are also directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

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