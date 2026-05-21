Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film takes second biggest opening in Malayalam cinema but fails to earn Rs 50 crore

Drishyam 3 has stormed past Mammootty and Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to register the second biggest opening in the history of Malayalam cinema. The top spot continues to be held by another Mohanlal-led L2: Empuraan, that had amassed Rs 67 crore on its opening day in 2025.

Headlined by Mohanlal in his iconic role as Georgekutty and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The crime thriller threequel was finally released in the cinemas on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 3 also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles of Rani George, Anju George, and Anumol George, from the first two movies. Though the film has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, it has taken a monstrous start at the box office.

How much Drishyam 3 collected on its opening day?

Drishyam 3 has taken a thunderous start at the box office, raking in Rs 15.85 crore net and Rs 18.37 crore gross in India on its first day. The Mohanlal-starrer threequel also performed impressively overseas, grossing Rs 25 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the Jeethu Joseph directorial has registered a solid worldwide opening of Rs 43.37 crore. All box office figures are sourced from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Drishyam 3 takes second biggest opening in Malayalam cinema

Drishyam 3 has stormed past Mammootty and Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to register the second-biggest opening day in the history of Malayalam cinema. The 2026 espionage thriller, which released earlier this month on May 1 and was helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, had minted Rs 28.10 crore gross worldwide on day one. The top spot, however, continues to be held by another Mohanlal starrer, L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed action thriller had set the box office on fire with a staggering Rs 67 crore global opening on its first day in 2025.

About Drishyam and Drishyam 2

Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at that time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The sequel was also remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Just like Drishyam 3, the first two parts in the franchise are also directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

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