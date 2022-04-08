Drew Barrymore, Lilly Singh groove to Chura Ke Dil Mera, Akshay Kumar reacts

While Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has already stolen the hearts of many with her 1994 iconic party track Chura Ke Dil Mera, its Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and Lilly Singh`s version of the peppy number that has set the internet on fire now. Comedian Lilly Singh recently met The Extraterrestrial star on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show and made her shake a leg on the iconic 1994 Bollywood dance song `Chura Ke Dil Mera`.In the video shared by Singh on her Instagram handle, she could be seen grooving to the signature steps of the Alka Yagnik-Kumar Sanu song that featured Shilpa Shetty and superstar Akshay Kumar.



Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever," Singh, captioned the post.



Soon after she posted the video, scores of fans chimed into her comments section, with Akshay Kumar also writing "This is all @drewbarrymore @lilly," with a red heart emoticon.



Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also wrote, Epic, adding a heart emoticon in the comments section. For the unversed, Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anar (1994) was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The reprised version, crooned by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik was crafted by music director Anu Malik for Hungama 2 movie. The reprised version also stars Shilpa taking the screen on fire with her sizzling chemistry with Meezaan Jaffrey.