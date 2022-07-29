Drake wears t-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's photo at his Toronto concert, video goes viral

Drake's tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Toronto concert has won the hearts of the netizens.

It has been exactly two months on Friday, July 29, when Sidhu Moose Wala was shot down by unidentified men in Punjab. Famous Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, more popularly known simply as Drake, paid tribute to the late rapper and his friend at his Toronto concert.

At his concert on Thursday, July 28, Drake wore a t-shirt with Sidhu's photo on it, below which the late singer's name and years of his birth 1993-2022 were also written. The picture was shared on the Instagram page of Sidhu Moose Wala, which his family has been keeping active after his shocking demise. The videos from Drake's concert are also going viral across the internet.

It is not the first time that Drake has paid tribute to Sidhu. After the latter's death, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Moose Wala with the late singer's mother and wrote "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." Then, in June, Drake played two of Sidhu's smashing hit songs 295 and G-Shit when he hosted the debut episode of his Table for One radio show on the channel Sound42 on the broadcasting company SiriusXM.

Remembering his late son, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to his son on Thursday, July 28, as he got his son's face tattooed on his arm. He also made the tattoo artist inscribe Sarwan Putt, meaning obedient and caring son, on his arm in the Punjabi language.



For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also paid tributes to the legendary singer in their shows after Sidhu's demise.