Drake launches tee collection to honour late singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Drake has once again paid homage to the late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The American artist has started a T-shirt line in memory of the singer and will contribute the proceeds to a charitable organisation. To decide who would receive the cash, Drake and his staff are in in contact with Sidhu's family.

While performing at a performance in Canada, the American rapper was seen wearing a T-shirt with an image of Sidhu Moose Wala on it. The exact same T-shirt is being sold by him. The t-shirt can be purchased through Drake Related, his online store. The t-shirt costs $65.00 (about 5,000), and it features a black-and-white image of Sidhu Moose Wala as well as his name, his birth and death years, 1993 to 2022.

His team wrote, “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, and everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com.”

The tee collection was launched by Drake's team on social media on Thursday. sharing an image of Drake sporting the T-shirt alongside a video montage of Sidhu set to the music of his song East Side Flow.

It is not the first time that Drake has paid tribute to Sidhu. After the latter's death, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Moose Wala with the late singer's mother and wrote "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." Then, in June, Drake played two of Sidhu's smashing hit songs 295 and G-Shit when he hosted the debut episode of his Table for One radio show on the channel Sound42 on the broadcasting company SiriusXM6.