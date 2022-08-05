Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Drake launches tee collection to honour late singer Sidhu Moose Wala

While performing at a performance in Canada, the American rapper was seen wearing a T-shirt with an image of Sidhu Moose Wala on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

Drake launches tee collection to honour late singer Sidhu Moose Wala
File Photo

Drake has once again paid homage to the late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The American artist has started a T-shirt line in memory of the singer and will contribute the proceeds to a charitable organisation. To decide who would receive the cash, Drake and his staff are in in contact with Sidhu's family.

While performing at a performance in Canada, the American rapper was seen wearing a T-shirt with an image of Sidhu Moose Wala on it. The exact same T-shirt is being sold by him. The t-shirt can be purchased through Drake Related, his online store. The t-shirt costs $65.00 (about 5,000), and it features a black-and-white image of Sidhu Moose Wala as well as his name, his birth and death years, 1993 to 2022.

His team wrote, “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, and everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com.”

The tee collection was launched by Drake's team on social media on Thursday. sharing an image of Drake sporting the T-shirt alongside a video montage of Sidhu set to the music of his song East Side Flow.

It is not the first time that Drake has paid tribute to Sidhu. After the latter's death, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Moose Wala with the late singer's mother and wrote "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." Then, in June, Drake played two of Sidhu's smashing hit songs 295 and G-Shit when he hosted the debut episode of his Table for One radio show on the channel Sound42 on the broadcasting company SiriusXM6.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.