Dr P Rema, wife of Malayalam actor Jagadish, passes away at 61

Popular Malayalam actor Jagdish's wife Dr P Rema passed away at their home near here on Friday at the age of 61. As per the reports of IANS, the former Head of Forensic Medicine department of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.

Dr Rema is survived by her husband- actor Jagdish and her two daughters Ramya and Soumya. P Rema’s funeral will be held today at 4 pm in Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam." Rema has been unwell for some time now and passed away peacefully," said the actor. Dr P Rema has been involved in investigating several criminal cases in Kerala. Even after being a celebrated actor's wife, Rema has made little-to-no public appearances. In an earlier interview with Jagadish for an online media, Jagadish opened up on Rema's stand on her maintaining privacy and said that she liked to maintain it in the same way. Rema’s daughter Remya Jagadish is Nagercoil Medical College's professor, and Soumya Jagadish works as a psychiatrist. Rema's sons-in-law are Dr. Narendran Nayyar IPS and Dr. Praveen Panicker.

Actor Jagadish has a flair for comedy and he has earned the audience's appreciation by playing prominent roles in several films such as Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Mutharamkunnu P.O, Godfather, In Harihar Nagar, and several other movies. The actors also played some dramatic roles in recent Malayalam films including Pada and The Priest. In Hindi, Jagadish was seen in Paresh Rawal's Hungama (2003).

(With inputs from IANS)