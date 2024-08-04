Double iSmart trailer: Sanjay Dutt wants to transfer his brain into Ram Pothineni's body to become immortal

Set to release on August 15, Double iSmart will clash at the box office with Mr. Bachchan, Thangalaan, Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, Stree 2, and Raghuthatha.

The trailer of the much-awaited science fiction actioner Double iSmart was launched by the makers in a grand event on Sunday, August 4. A direct sequel to the 2019 hit iSmart Shankar, the upcoming film sees Ram Pothineni reprising his role as Ustaad 'iSmart' Shankar. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist Big Bull, while Kavya Thapar plays the leading lady. Double iSmart has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, who also helmed the first part.

In the action-packed trailer, we see Sanjay Dutt's Big Bull wanting to gain immortality. For his selfish reasons, he experiments on Ram Pothineni's Ustaad 'iSmart' Shankar and wants to transfer his brain into the latter's body. The trailer also features romantic scenes between Ram and Kavya. The film will see MTV Roadies, Four More Shots Please-fame Bani J playing a pivotal role.

Reacting to the trailer, many fans expressed their excitement. One of them wrote, "Hindi version blockbuster loading", while another added, "Expecting comeback of both Puri & RaPo". With Double iSmart, Director Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni, fondly called as RaPo, are looking to make their comeback as their last films Liger and Skanda were huge box office failures.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under their banner Puri Connects, the science fiction action film is slated to release on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independance Day, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Double iSmart will clash at the box office with Ravi Teja-starrer Mr. Bachchan in Telugu language, and Vikram-starrer Thangalaan and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Raghuthatha in the Tamil language. The Hindi version will face tough competition from Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2.

