Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Double iSmart is the sequel of iSmart Shankar, the 2019 science fiction action film starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt unveiled the first look of his character 'Big Bull' from the upcoming science fiction film Double iSmart on his 64th birthday on Saturday, July 29. Double iSmart is headlined by Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, who has previously helmed successful films such as Pokiri, Desamuduru, and Bbuddah...Hoga Terra Baap among others.

Taking to his social media handles, Sanjay Dutt shared his first look poster and wrote, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024".

The Agneepath actor looks ultra stylish in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. He is seen sporting a funky hairdo and a beard with a cigar in his hand in the first-look poster, with all the guns pointed towards him. His first look has impressed his fans, who are heaping praises on the actor for his swag and style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Double iSmart is the sequel of iSmart Shankar, the science fiction action film which featured Ram Pothineni in the titular role along with Satyadev, Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal in supporting roles. The 2019 release, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by him and Charmme Kaur, was a commercial success. 

Ram, Puri, and Charmme have now reunited for the sequel Double iSmart, which will be a pan-India release in five languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The upcoming film will release in cinemas worldwide on March 8 next year on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. 

