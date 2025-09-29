Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty

As the US President Donald Trump shared his decision to impose a 100% import duty on the movies produced outside the country, filmmakers came together and shared their thoughts.

The United States of America's President, Donald Trump, has now made another announcement that has shocked filmmakers across the world. Trump has announced the imposition of a 100 per cent tariff on all movies made outside the US and sent into the country for release. For Bollywood, the United States is a significant market, with a reported box office contribution of 35 to 40 per cent.

On Monday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, and posted, “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby’. Soon after the US President made the announcement, several homegrown filmmakers reacted to the new tariff. Bejoy Nambiar (director of Shaitaan, David, Kaala) spoke to News18 and shared his reaction to the new rule, stating that the Indian film industry won't be affected much by Trump's new tariff. He said, "America is a market for our films, but I don’t think we make films primarily keeping in mind the American market. It’s another market alongside the other international sectors… our films are mainly keeping in mind the Indian audiences and the Indian market and of course the OTT market. Those are the biggest revenue sources for our films."

Director Priyanka Ghose (director of The Night Manager, The Royals) has admitted that the new tariff might affect the films of the biggest superstars, who usually have a worldwide following, including in the US. In the same portal, Priyanka said, "We will have to wait and see whether this tariff will discourage moviegoers and cinemas in the USA. Barring some very big films, hopefully, this will not have a severe impact on overall box office numbers."

Bejoy also asserted that these tariffs will adversely affect Indian cinema, but seeing the frequency with which every day the American government comes up with different tariffs for all different industries, he thinks films are another collateral damage. "We’ll have to see how the market responds going ahead," Bejoy added.

Popularity of Indian cinema in the American diaspora

For the unversed, Indian films have enjoyed massive popularity among the diaspora in America. Reportedly, the Producers Guild of India estimated that the Indian community spends nearly $100 million annually on theatrical releases across languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali. As per the reports, Baahubali 2 grossed $22 million in the US, while recent blockbusters such as Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, RRR, Pushpa 2, Jawan, and Animal each earned between $15–19 million in America.