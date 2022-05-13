Don Twitter review: Cine-goers laud director Cibi Chakaravarthi, fans call Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'ultimate fun ride'

Don movie review/Twitter

Don Twitter review: The theatrical trailer of Siva Karthikeyan's Don confirmed the actor's attempt at comedy, which is his strong suit. The makers of the Tamil film released its trailer on May 6 after releasing three chartbuster songs from the movie. And now, as the film hit theatres today (May 13), fans can't stop going gaga about Sivakarthikeyan's stellar performance in the film.

Early reviews by cine-goers suggest that the film will have a phenomenal start at the box office.

"Sivakarthikeyan has delivered fine perf. Cute Priyanka. Kani, SJSuryah Gud. Superb songs. Though nothing new in terms of story; screenplay is engaging. Has fun & emotions. Thr r slips in comedy scenes. Has slight lags. Yet a GUD TimePass Entertainer!" wrote a fan on Twitter.

"#DON Review: Ultimate Fun and Emotional Ride. Vera Level Performance From #SK, #Samuthirakani Sir and #SJSuryah Sir... Emotionally Connected Very Well... Story And Making wise @Dir_Cibi Debut Movie Madhiriye Illa Vera Level Direction. Anirudh Sir BGM Eppavum Pola," wrote another fan on the micro-blogging site.

"#Don first half : Best commerical film of the year easily. #Sivakarthikeyan is in phenomenal form. #Anirudh again nailing it. @Dir_Cibi pudichitaru audience pulse ah pudichitaru. #DON #DonFDFS #Sivaangi #DONfromToday #SuperstarSivakarthikeyan," tweeted a user.

Check out some Twitter reviews by moviegoers below:

#DON Review :



Ultimate Fun and Emotional Ride..

Vera Level Performance From #SK, #Samuthirakani Sir and #SJSuryah Sir...

Emotionally Connected Very Well... Story And Making wise @Dir_Cibi Debut Movie Madhiriye Illa Vera Level Direction . Anirudh Sir BGM Eppavum Pola.. pic.twitter.com/LuXY5ZIukC May 13, 2022

#Don (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE.



Sivakarthikeyan has delivered fine perf. Cute Priyanka. Kani, SJSuryah Gud. Superb songs. Though nothing new in terms of story; screenplay is engaging. Has fun & emotions. Thr r slips in comedy scenes. Has slight lags. Yet a GUD TimePass Entertainer! pic.twitter.com/oLr7iIhuqz — CK Review (@CKReview1) May 13, 2022

#Don My Rating 4.5/5



Really Good Film Jallabulla Junggu Is 100 Times Better Then Arabic Kuthu SK Steals The Show



Don >>>>>> Beast pic.twitter.com/1xAZyOh6Ge — AK KISHORE (@VijayAnnaTroll) May 13, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan, who plays Vernuganan in the film, has received a lot of praise for his performance. The trailer showed Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays the female lead, in a college romance.

In Don, Sivakarthikeyan is portrayed as a naughty student who is always looking for new ways to annoy his teachers. Despite having multiple talents, the hero's lack of concentration makes him feel defeated and puts him on the verge of losing everything.

Helmed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, while S.J. Suryah will essay an important role in the film.