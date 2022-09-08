'Don't want him to die like Sushant': KRK's son claims life threat to father, seeks help from Amitabh Bachchan, Fadnavis

Kamaal R Khan - File Photo

On a day when actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was released on bail in a 2021 molestation case, his son Faisal posted a tweet from the former’s Twitter handle, alleging death threat to his father and sought help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.

“I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23 years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him (sic),” reads the tweet posted from the actor’s account.

His second tweet can be read, "Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK (sic)."

Kamaal R Khan was on Wednesday granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali in the derogatory tweets case. He was arrested by Malad Police last week Monday and walked out of the Thane Jail today.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested from the prison in a molestation case registered at the Versova police station for allegedly molesting an actor back in January 2019. He had allegedly promised her a lead role in a Hindi movie. A magistrate court in Andheri granted bail to Khan, also known as KRK, in the molestation case on Tuesday. The actress had approached the Versova police in June 2021 after which an FIR was registered against Khan.

KRK has been living in Dubai since March 2022 when Malad Police issued a Look Out Circular against him for his derogatory tweets on Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii. He often grabs the headlines for his inciting remarks on Bollywood movies and celebs, and has himself worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films.