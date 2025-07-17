'Don’t think Ranveer Singh has...': R Madhavan explains why his Dhurandhar co-star is not going anywhere despite failures

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star, R Madhavan, weighed in on his career, stating that a couple of ‘not-so-good’ films cannot write him off.

Ranveer Singh has established himself as one of the prominent Bollywood actors; however, recently, his films have not been faring well at the box office. With setbacks like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, his bankability and career have been in discussion with many predicting it is sinking. However, Ranveer is gearing up for Dhurandhar, an upcoming spy thriller touted to be one of the most anticipated films, given his gap for a long time now. Amid this, his Dhurandhar co-star, R Madhavan, weighed in on Ranveer’s career, stating that a couple of ‘not-so-good’ films cannot write him off.

How did R Madhavan defend Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh?

“I don’t think Ranveer Singh has ever been written off. A couple of ‘not so good’ films don’t end an actor’s career. He’s truly good and an extraordinary actor. But, it makes a good copy in the press and media to keep writing people off and bring them back," Madhavan was quoted as saying to the Indian Express. Madhavan cited Hollywood actors like Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, among others, to explain how quality wins over quantity.“If you see the great actors in Hollywood like Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks, they don’t do 50-60 films in their lifetime. They barely do 14-15 movies in their entire life. Even the biggest of stars, they also don’t do beyond 15 films in their lifetime. That is the pace of doing good stories,” he added.



Ranveer Singh is a secure actor, says R Madhavan

Madhavan further mentioned how he and Ranveer are secure actors focused on quality films. “Here we think that if we are not shooting for three months, it means we are losing our market. Both Ranveer and I don’t come from that insecurity,” he said. Madhavan also highlighted that today's audience is educated and demands efficient films, which makes their job more taxing. “This is a whole new era. Now, we have to work really hard for our characters and stories to convince our audience because the common man today is well-educated.If we are making a movie for the empowered Indian, then we will have to make efficient films. It takes time. So writing us off and writing us in is the job of the media, but we don’t think we are going anywhere," he concluded.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, besides Ranveer and R Madhavan. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on December 5, 2025.