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‘Don’t take it so seriously’: Akshay Kumar opens up about ‘flop actor’ remark in Welcome To The Jungle trailer

After the 'flop actor' line in Welcome To The Jungle sparked buzz. Akshay Kumar clarified that this is directed at his character, not him personally.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

‘Don’t take it so seriously’: Akshay Kumar opens up about ‘flop actor’ remark in Welcome To The Jungle trailer
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    Akshay Kumar has reacted to the 'flop actor' remark featured in the trailer of his upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. The Bollywood star explained that the dialogue is directed at his character in the film and it doesn't have any connection with his personal comment on his career.

    Akshay Kumar explains ‘flop actor’ dialogue:

    In the trailer launch event of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai, Akshay gave attention to a scene in which he is referred to as a 'flop actor'. The dialogue became the discussions among fans, which is because of the actor's recent box-office struggles. Akshay reacted to the buzz and said that audiences should view the line in the context of the film’s story and characters.

    And also, he expressed that the remarks are part of the script and are not intended as personal statements. He said that every time you watch a movie, 'We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts'. He also talked about how fans for their concern and said that 'Please, thank you for feeling bad about it. But don’t take it so seriously.'

    Actor urges fans to separate reel from real:

    Akshay went on to say that the dialogues in films aren’t really made the same way for everyone; they’re sort of tuned for particular scenes and the nature of characters. He also hinted viewers shouldn’t tie every single line on screen to an actor’s real-life persona or the trajectory of their career. His answer got quite a few laughs, and then the applause followed too, with attendees enjoying his easy-going angle on the whole thing.

    Also read: After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'

    Akshay praises Raveena Tandon:

    Akshay talked about the actress Raveena Tandon, with whom he shared several successful films in the 1990s during the event. He also recalled an old shooting experience and praised her dedication and work ethic. According to Akshay, Raveena once had very little time to change costumes before sunset while filming. Despite the challenge, she managed to quickly prepare and return to the set, ensuring the shoot stayed on schedule.

     

     

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