FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government turned a tragedy into a mission for justice.

84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government

'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims

'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence

CJP Protest: PIL Filed In Delhi High Court, Seeks Medical Aid & Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk

CJP Protest: PIL Filed In Delhi High Court, Seeks Medical Aid & Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Don't let him die': Rubina Dilaik backs Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, calls him a 'real hero'

The actress called Wangchuk a 'real hero' as concerns mount over his deteriorating health during his indefinite fast.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Don't let him die': Rubina Dilaik backs Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, calls him a 'real hero'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

More celebrities have come forward in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite hunger strike continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. After Zeenat Aman and Omi Vaidya, television actress Rubina Dilaik has now urged people not to let Wangchuk "die fighting" for the country's future.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rubina reshared Zeenat Aman's appeal and wrote, "He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good." Her message comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, claims Wangchuk's health has worsened.

Health concerns grow

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recently shared an update on X, claiming that Wangchuk has started losing muscle mass and is experiencing severe pain due to the prolonged fast. The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the organisation's protest.

Zeenat Aman appeals to government

Earlier this week, Zeenat Aman appealed to the government to initiate talks with Wangchuk before his condition worsens further. Sharing his picture on Instagram, she wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."

Quoting reports about his health, she added, "I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk '...has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue.'"

She further urged the Centre to open a dialogue, writing, "With respect to Mr. Wangchuk's wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India. We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed."

Omi Vaidya also voices support

Actor Omi Vaidya, remembered for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, also posted a video urging people to pay attention to Wangchuk's condition. Referring to Aamir Khan's character inspired by the activist, he said, "I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die."

He also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, saying, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much... I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing."

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

The CJP launched its protest on June 20, and Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28. The organisation is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has sought ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide. The group has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government turned a tragedy into a mission for justice.
84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government
'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts West Asia maritime security, to trace every Indian sailor irrespective of vessel flag
'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts West Asia maritime security
'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims
'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence
Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam and Northeast as low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal
Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam
Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox
Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement