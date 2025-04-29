Despite her self-doubt about her physique, her beauty, charm, and inner strength ultimately earned her the prestigious title.

The actress, who had once participated in a beauty pageant, humbly recalled feeling self-conscious about her body in comparison to her fellow contestants. Despite her reservations, her innate beauty, charm, and inner strength shone through, ultimately earning her the coveted title. She is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of elegance and charm, the former Miss World winner and Bollywood icon.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been celebrated for her stunning looks and captivating personality. However, what's fascinating is that despite her comfort with bold roles on screen, she once expressed her reservations about wearing a bikini during the 1994 Miss World pageant, where she was crowned the winner among 87 contestants.

In a candid interview, Aishwarya humbly acknowledged, "I definitely did not have the best beach body out of all the 87 contestants." Despite her self-doubt about her physique, her beauty, charm, and inner strength ultimately earned her the prestigious title. This remarkable achievement not only brought her international recognition but also paved the way for a successful career in Bollywood and beyond.





Aishwarya's victory in the 1994 Miss World pageant marked a significant milestone, making her the second Indian to win the title. However, in later years, she opened up about her discomfort with certain aspects of beauty pageants, particularly the requirement to wear bikinis and swimsuits, which she felt was unnecessary for winning the crown. She once revealed that she had requested the Miss World organizers to remove the swimwear round from the competition.

As she recalled, "In fact, 1994 mein mere pageant ke baad (after my pageant), that year 1995 onwards hi unhone woh round cancel kar diya tha kyunke maine kaha ki (they cancelled that round as I had said) it wasn’t very naturally comfortable for some of us, nationalities. I wasn’t speaking solely for me, but I was really speaking for a lot of girls from countries where the swimwear round was not necessary… swimwear is not a natural way of life in terms of social display."

Her suggestion reportedly led to the cancellation of the swimwear round in the pageant from 1995 onwards. Aishwarya's concern was not just about her own comfort but also about the cultural sensitivities of contestants from various countries.