‘Don’t buy it’: Why is Justin Bieber calling his own H&M merchandise ‘trash’?

American singer Justin Bieber (File photo)

Famed American singer Justin Bieber, who is known to have a lot of brand deals with clothing companies, is now discouraging his fans from buying his own merchandise from popular clothing brand H&M, which has already been slammed for “fast fashion” trends.

Justin Bieber had signed a brand deal with the clothing brand H&M but is not happy with the merchandise that they have put out for sale with “collaboration” with him. In fact, Beiber himself has urged people not to make any purchases from the brand.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 28-year-old Peaches singer said that the new H&M merchandise released in collaboration with him is “trash”. He further posted “don’t buy it” on his Instagram, saying that the designs were not approved by him.

According to Bloomberg, the clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hoodies featuring Bieber's likeness, lyrics, and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber's concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.

Bieber wrote on Instagram, “I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval.” The pop star added, “SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

Angered by the actions of the clothing brand, Justin Bieber put up another story, saying, “The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DON’T BUY IT.”

H&M has also been at the brunt of controversies in the past, with many people questioning their ethics and morals when it comes to the treatment of employees and the environmental implications of their clothing and accessories.

H&M had also found itself in hot water after several internet reports of the clothing company mistreating and violating the labour laws of its employees in the Xinjiang province of China, which is predominantly occupied by Uyghur Muslims.

