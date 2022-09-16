Search icon
Don star Sivakarthikeyan gets brutally trolled for saying 'all Koreans look alike' in school's event

Sivakarthikeyan recited a dialogue from his hit film Don, however, it didn't go well with netizens, and they are miffed with him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Sivakarthikeyan

Don star Sivakarthikeyan is facing flack on social media after he mocked Koreans at an event in a school. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the actor was called as a guest for a special program in a school, and there he recited his lines from the recently released Don and mocked Koreans by saying that they all look similar, and one can't differentiate between men and women. 

Sivakarthikeyan's stint on the stage didn't go well with netizens, and they're furious over the actor reciting his dialogues, in an auditorium full of kids. 

Let's check the video first

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral, and people started bashing the actor over his behaviour. A user wrote, "Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops!" 

Check out the reactions

Another user wrote, "I have been a huge fan of SK right from his KPY days. This tweet is definitely not a sinister plan against him! It is just a plea to stars to be more sensitive!" A netizen wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan You must feel thoroughly ashamed of yourself for this disgusting speech and issue a public apology for 2 reasons. It is #Racist behavior. You are spoiling impressionable children. PS: Why do Edu institutions invite actors when we have many achievers in academia?" However, there were few fans who supported him and stated that the actor didn't mean to mock Koreans.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will soon bring Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, Prince. The actor will also bring the Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Ravi Kumar-directed Ayalaan is reportedly based on a concept similar to E.T, Koi Mil Gaya, where a lost alien befriends Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

