Don star Sivakarthikeyan gets brutally trolled for saying 'all Koreans look alike' in school's event

Sivakarthikeyan

Don star Sivakarthikeyan is facing flack on social media after he mocked Koreans at an event in a school. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the actor was called as a guest for a special program in a school, and there he recited his lines from the recently released Don and mocked Koreans by saying that they all look similar, and one can't differentiate between men and women.

Sivakarthikeyan's stint on the stage didn't go well with netizens, and they're furious over the actor reciting his dialogues, in an auditorium full of kids.

Let's check the video first

Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all koreans look alike, and their women look like men.



All these in an event at a school, in front of kids!



Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops! pic.twitter.com/oDfaPkm35t — Birdman (@amabirdman) September 15, 2022

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral, and people started bashing the actor over his behaviour. A user wrote, "Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops!"

Check out the reactions

Actually this is true. It might be funny but tbh to think what if we were mocked in this way. Should not be practising this. Irrelevant of any actors — Rudhra Kumar (@cinegeek96) September 16, 2022

. @Siva_Kartikeyan

You must feel thoroughly ashamed of yourself for this disgusting speech and issue a public apology for 2 reasons.

It is #Racist behavior

You are spoiling impressionable children.

PS: Why do Edu institutions invite actors when we have many achievers in academia? https://t.co/X2yTqA1sGi September 16, 2022

People need sensitisation workshops on celebrities. Kids will automatically place 0 value on such statements if adults place right value on celebrities — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer September 16, 2022

Cringe Max Pro da eppaaa andha scene-u



I don't take SK seriously. Ignoring him, I'm just worried about the youth that cheers so hard for every shit he says. Apdi ennadaa perusaa soltaan ava



Indha cringe generation-a vechikittu epdi naatta kaapaatha poromo — A Full Void (@4point6692016) September 15, 2022

Another user wrote, "I have been a huge fan of SK right from his KPY days. This tweet is definitely not a sinister plan against him! It is just a plea to stars to be more sensitive!" A netizen wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan You must feel thoroughly ashamed of yourself for this disgusting speech and issue a public apology for 2 reasons. It is #Racist behavior. You are spoiling impressionable children. PS: Why do Edu institutions invite actors when we have many achievers in academia?" However, there were few fans who supported him and stated that the actor didn't mean to mock Koreans.

@Siva_Kartikeyan stalking, body shaming , racism next ennadhu na?

Indians doesnt understand wts insensitive and wats nt. Koreans look alike ah irundhalum adhu oru joke ah aakuradhu is same as some vadaks mocking tamil ppl fr dark skin and language https://t.co/lnmqGXNsrS September 16, 2022

@Siva_Kartikeyan



Don't Worry brother. Still they think they are Intelligent Persons in the World, who will change to perfect cause or something.



Believe Yourself and B



Don't take these Things too much Serious.#PrinceSK #Sivakarthikeyan — Nithish Kumar SK (@NithishKumarSK1) September 16, 2022

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will soon bring Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, Prince. The actor will also bring the Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Ravi Kumar-directed Ayalaan is reportedly based on a concept similar to E.T, Koi Mil Gaya, where a lost alien befriends Sivakarthikeyan’s character.