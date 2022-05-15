Don box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan starrer mints Rs 14 crore

File Photo

Cibi Chakaravarthi's directorial debut, Don, is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Sivakarthikeyan acted and co-produced the film under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions brand, with Priyanka Arul Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori playing significant roles.

The film has minted over Rs 14 crore at the worldwide box office. Confirming the same, Ramesh Bala wrote, “@Siva_Kartikeyan 's #Don takes an excellent opening of ₹ 14 Crs+ at the WW Box office on Day 1..”



Don was released in theatres on May 13, 2022. The cast performances particularly Sivakarthikeyan, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori, social message, music, background score, Cibi's screenplay, and emotional weight garnered positive reviews from reviewers and audiences.

The film was announced in January 2021, and production will take place from February to December of that year. It was shot at Coimbatore, Chennai, Pollachi, and Udumalaipettai, among other places in Tamil Nadu, with a song shot in Agra.

Chakaravarthi is anxious as he tries urgently to go to the college where he studied. He tells the story of his time at college and his feud with his professor Bhoominathan as he drives. The plot revolves around the reason for his desperation and his college life.



Don was supposed to be released in theatres on Republic Day (26 January 2022). The producers postponed the release date to Valentine's Day weekend (14 February 2022), then rescheduled it to 17 February 2022, to coincide with the actor's birthday. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown limitations in India, the picture was once again delayed, and in late January 2022, the film was announced for a worldwide theatrical release on March 25, 2022. The release was again postponed to prevent a clash with S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, which was set for the same date.