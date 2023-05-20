Dolly Singh makes Cannes red carpet debut in conical blouse and sarong inspired by vintage Zeenat Aman outfit

Dolly Singh at Cannes 2023/Instagram

Famous content creator and actress Dolly Singh made her debut on Cannes red carpet on the fourth day of the 76th edition of the international film festival on Friday, May 19. She wore an elegant conical blouse with pearl embellishments and an ivory-coloured sarong-skirt, inspired by Zeenat Aman's outfit from the classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Talking about her debut at Cannes, Dolly took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote, "Walked My First Red Carpet at Cannes!! I wanted to pay homage to old Bollywood and when Sandeep from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla brought out this conical bra and cape, I knew this was it and I can’t believe it is the iconic AJSK that I wore for my first red carpet here!".

She further thanked her stylist Mohit Rai and added, "Mohit Rai, I LOVE YOU, and thank you for bringing my vision to life and understanding the assignment haha! Mohit and I definitely wanted to do Indian silhouettes for my first time at Cannes and I absolutely love how this turned out. Kept the hair long and apsara like that weighed half my body weight but beauty is pain right?".

Designer Sandeep Khosla talked about her outfit in a statement, "The outfit was inspired by Zeenat Aman’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram. We have been working on this conical blouse for a while and it’s a classic. Dolly is an exotic girl who isn’t conventional by any standards and emotes beautifully. She carried off this outfit to the fullest and looked every bit of a Bollywood diva."



Dolly Singh, who has appeared in movies and series such as Double XL, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, and Modern Love: Mumbai, walked the red carpet for Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which earned a six-minute standing ovation following its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.



